Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sips on $150 Apple Juice With Gold Flakes

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 31, 2018 9:55 AM

Happy birthday, Farrah Abraham!

The Teen Mom alum turns 27 today, and she's been celebrating her special day in Dubai with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. The mother-daughter duo has been sharing pictures and videos from their incredible trip on social media over the past few days.

On Wednesday, Farrah and Sophia went for tea at Burj Al Arab, where Sophia sipped on apple juice with gold flakes (NBD). The cost of that apple juice? Just a cool $150 per bottle, according to reports.

"The best tea time ever! @skybardubai @burjalarab I'm about my bubbly juice with Gold flakes in it!" Sophia captioned a video of herself getting the juice.

Farrah also posted a photo of the duo at tea with the caption, "The one the only @sophialabraham kiddo to have the best tea in all of Dubai the gold juice for kids will never be forgotten ! Cheers with the best champagne in the world."

Since arriving in Dubai, Farrah and Sophia have been enjoying a lot of activities like swimming with dolphins, boating and riding on a camel.

Before heading to Dubai, the mother-daughter duo had been in France during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where Farrah accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction. But she was able to laugh on the incident, tweeting, "#cannes has it's Farrah-Share of fashion."

