Justin Theroux Is "Casually Dating" as He Vacations With Pal Emma Stone

Justin Theroux is getting back out there.

More than three months since the actor and his ex Jennifer Aniston announced their separation, Theroux is getting into the swing of his new life as a single man. With summer approaching, the star was recently spotted having some fun in the sun with famous pal Emma Stone. The two stars were photographed on Tuesday together as they hung out in the south of France at Hotel du Cap-Eden Rock with Sienna Miller, Spiderman: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier and journalist Derek Blasberg.

According to a source, Stone and Theroux had a big lunch with their friends and hung out together in a cliffside cabana, where they admired the view, took photos and just sat and chatted. "They laughed all afternoon long," the insider described.

On Monday, the two separately attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise fashion show and lunch with Louis Vuitton ambassadors and other attendees, a second source told E! News. Stone is a face of the luxury brand.