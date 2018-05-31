Kristen Bell's Mom Surprises Her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kristen Bell must have not gotten the memo that it was Take Your Mother to Work Day.

The Frozen star guest-hosted an episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. While answering questions from members of the audience—namely about the sexual orientation of her Disney movie character's sister Elsa, Kristen appeared surprised to see her mom Lorelei Bell stand up from among the crowd.

"Wait a minute, is that my mom?" the actress said.

"Mom, how do you think I'm doing?" she asked her, after the audience applauded.

"I think some people are enjoying it," Lorelei joked, drawing laughs.

"Thanks for the support," Kristen said.