Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee Parody Ambien Ads After Roseanne Barr's Tweets

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 31, 2018 8:29 AM
Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee aired phony Ambien ads on Wednesday after Roseanne Barr claimed she had been "Ambien tweeting" when she made her racist remark about Valerie Jarrett.
In The Daily Show's spoof, the ad joked that the "side effects of Ambien include nausea, diarrhea and sudden racism."
"Do not operate social media while on Ambien as it may lead to sitcom loss," the fake ad continued.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee's phony ad had a similar tone.
"If sleeping through the night feels like a faraway dream, try Ambien: the prescription sleep aid that helps you get a good night's rest and possibly makes you more racists—I mean, you were already racist but maybe Ambien made it worse?" the ad stated.
Roseanne Barr Says She Was "Ambien Tweeting" About Valerie Jarrett: "I'm Not a Racist, Just an Idiot"
While the late-night hosts were making fun of Barr's Ambien remark, pharmaceutical company, Sanofi, issued a serious statement following Barr's comment.
"People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world," the makers of Ambien tweeted. "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."
People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.— Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018
Barr made her offensive comment about the former presidential aide on Tuesday.
"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
After the actress shared her tweet, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced that the rebooted sitcom Roseanne would be cancelled.
Barr later apologized to the show's cast and crew "who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet." She also later wrote the following:
"I think Joe Rogan is right about ambien. Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I've done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc."
For context, Rogan tweeted a Huffington Post article about the "disturbing side effect" of Ambien on May 30.
"Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me," Barr continued in a separate tweet. "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please."
After a twitter user accused Barr of trying to blame Ambien for her actions, Barr replied, "I blamed myself. Not Ambien, stop lying."
"Yes, I have had odd Ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do," she wrote in response to a separate follower. "I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?"
Barr's former cast members have spoken out about her behavior, as well.
"Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,"Sara Gilbert, who played Barr's on-screen daughter, tweeted Tuesday. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."
