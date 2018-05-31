Kathy Griffin Speaks Out One Year After Donald Trump Photo Controversy: He "Didn't Win in the Long Run"

The resulting provocative imagery did not come out of an "elaborate setup," she said. Instead, the shots with the mask—purchased at a Halloween store by her assistant and covered with ketchup—were a last-minute decision.

Looking back, Griffin said she would have used a blowup doll instead of a mask because it wasn't intended to be about a head, but about the "blood coming out of her eyes." She also would have released the images differently with context instead of them showing up on TMZ.

She also revealed that as the scandal initially erupted, she got a phone call from Rosie O'Donnell, who immediately pointed out that Daniel Pearl's mother might see the images. Pearl was a journalist who was captured and beheaded in 2002 after going to Pakistan for an investigation. The fellow comedian advised she delete the images and apologize, which Griffin did.

Griffin said her apology seemed to have an effect until Trump issued his reaction on Twitter. "I learned that day the power of the presidency and the power of the Trump machine," she tweeted. "Immediately the death threats started pouring in again but more violent and serious than the previous night. The news networks broke into their programming to put his tweet up."

She explained that she felt like Trump's target for his millions of followers and that he decided to "punch down." "Was that appropriate use of presidential power? I don't think so," she continued on Twitter. The comedian also took issue with First Lady Melania Trump's statement, which questioned Griffin's mental health.

While she said the First Amendment gave her the right to put out those images, the president wrongfully used his power to come after her because she offended him.

"No other president in modern times has used his power this way and that's why I keep speaking out about this," the comedian explained. "I don't want this to happen to others and while it doesn't always make for uplifting interviews - I'm not going to stop shining a bright light on this."