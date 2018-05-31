Adam Levine Rocks Out With Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and Daughter Dusty Rose in Maroon 5's New Music Video

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 31, 2018 4:50 AM
Maroon 5 dropped its new single "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B on Thursday, and the song's music video features quite a few leading ladies.
Throughout the video, the band's lead singer Adam Levine dances alongside many of the top women in the music industry, including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige and Rita Ora. He also rocks out with several famous actresses, models and TV stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Ashley Graham and Ellen DeGeneres. He even sings alongside a few athletes, including Aly Raisman, Chloe Kim and Danica Patrick, and politicians like Ilhan Omar. Of course, the "Bodak Yellow" artist also makes an appearance.
However, the end of the video stars the leading ladies in Levine's personal life. The singer spends the last few seconds hugging his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose.
Watch the video to hear the music and see all of the celebrity cameos.
