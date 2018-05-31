Go Inside Parker Young and Stephanie Weber's Nursery Before Their Baby Girl Arrives

Parker Young and Stephanie Weber's baby girl is going to have one special room.

As the Imposters star and his fiancée prepare to welcome their first child together this summer, the proud parents-to-be have been hard at work planning a special nursery for their daughter.

Lucky for us, they are giving E! News an exclusive sneak peek at the barn-inspired oasis that any baby would be lucky to call home.

"It all started with a photograph. Stephanie stumbled upon a photographer named Sammantha Fisher, an animal activist who captures beautiful and compelling photographs of animals in both slaughter houses and in sanctuaries," Parker shared with us. "As an animal lover, she was immediately drawn to her work and was captivated by a photograph she had taken of a mother cow and her baby in a field of purple flowers, which is the canvas that is now hanging above our changing table. That photograph inspired the lavender wall color, which will also hopefully be a calming color that will help the baby sleep, as well as the furniture."

In photos obtained by E! News, fans can spot the Lorena Canals rug, Nook Sleep mattress, Carousel Design bedding and a handmade crib and furniture from Milk Street. All of the unique brands and items were found through Gugu Guru.