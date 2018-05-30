Serena Williams Says Motherhood Won't Stop Her From Reclaiming No. 1 Tennis Ranking

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 30, 2018 5:59 PM

Serena Williams has her eyes on the prize. 

Long ranked the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Serena lost the coveted title after giving birth to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. last September. Following Tuesday's French Open, where she won her first match since becoming a mom, Williams dropped down to No. 451. 

In a sit-down interview with E! News, the all-star athlete's competitive spirit shines through as she says the tennis world's top spot is hers for the taking. (Even with a newborn baby girl at home!)

"As a tennis player and as the best in the world," Serena reflects, "you have to have that discipline. You have to bring that. But then when I became a mom, it was like, ‘Now I understand what everyone's talking about.'" 

The 23-time grand-slam champion admits her priorities have changed, but her drive to succeed certainly has not. 

As she puts it, "In some weird way I still want to be the best in what I do, whether it's fashion or tennis. I just want to be the best and I want to work the hardest. I also want to be the best mom. Why limit myself?" 

Exactly, Serena! Hear more from the inspiring A-lister, including why she finally feels "at peace," by pressing play on the video above!

Check out Williams' new athleisure collection, available now exclusively on SerenaWilliams.com.

