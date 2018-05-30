Serena Williams' Clothing Line Isn't Just Athleisure, It's Empowering

First: the French Open. Next stop: your wardrobes.

Serena Williams is a verified tennis champion. Now, she's bringing her talent—and style perspective—to the masses with the Serena collection, an Ivy Park-meets-Reformation range featuring everything from a gold slip dress to weekend joggers.

"I've been inspired by powerful women and I've been inspired by words," the tennis pro told E! News. "Like a simple word like ‘strong' just gave me a lot of inspiration."

This basic influence is realized in a gold chain-link strap that accents a denim dress.

"That detail to me was a really strong, bold detail," Serena added. "And things like that [are] really what the collection is all about."