Orlando Brown Tattoos Raven-Symoné's Face On His Chest

Getty Images
by Nikki Levy | Wed., May. 30, 2018 3:31 PM
Getty Images
Orlando Brown is linked to Raven-Symoné for good.
In a video posted to social media, Brown shows off his new ink featuring his former That's So Raven co-star. In the clip, the 30-year-old former Disney star proudly displays his new tattoo while wearing sunglasses and a crown.
While the two starred together on the hit Disney Channel classic, That's So Raven, from 2003 to 2007, the current state of their friendship remains unknown.
While we last saw them reunite back in 2015, we haven't seen the duo together in recent years and Brown was recast for the follow-up series, Raven's Home.
The former co-host of The View has yet to comment on the interesting tribute.
While Raven-Symoné is the star and one of the executive producers on Raven's Home, Brown has been in the spotlight in recent years for run-ins with the law.
In addition to being arrested for alleged DUI, he was arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend back in 2016 and was arrested again in January following a family dispute.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?