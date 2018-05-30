Orlando Brown Tattoos Raven-Symoné's Face On His Chest

Orlando Brown is linked to Raven-Symoné for good. 

In a video posted to social media, Brown shows off his new ink featuring his former That's So Raven co-star. In the clip, the 30-year-old former Disney star proudly displays his new tattoo while wearing sunglasses and a crown.

While the two starred together on the hit Disney Channel classic, That's So Raven, from 2003 to 2007, the current state of their friendship remains unknown.

While we last saw them reunite back in 2015, we haven't seen the duo together in recent years and Brown was recast for the follow-up series, Raven's Home.

Photos

Guess the Celebrity Tattoo!

The former co-host of The View has yet to comment on the interesting tribute.

While Raven-Symoné is the star and one of the executive producers on Raven's Home, Brown has been in the spotlight in recent years for run-ins with the law.

In addition to being arrested for alleged DUI, he was arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend back in 2016 and was arrested again in January following a family dispute.

