Botched Patient Ottavio Wants the Doctors to Give Him the "Ultimate Pop Star Look"

You've got to look the part!

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are making dreams come true this week on Botched...no matter how far fetched those dreams may be! The duo sat down with Ottavio who had a bit of a strange request—to look like a pop star!

"I want to get my nose fixed so badly because it is all part of that ultimate pop star look," he shared with the men before telling them his sorted tale. "I got filler done in my nose during a Botox party. The champagne was flowing but as he put the needle in, literally in the top of the bridge it just went crack."

For Ottavio, his nose is everything. "My nose is the penis of my face. It just looks too big," he told them. While they sympathized with him, in the end, nothing could be done for his current situation.