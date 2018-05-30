Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54: See More Expecting Stars Over 40

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 30, 2018 2:54 PM
Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant!
The 54-year-old model and reality TV star recently revealed on social media that she is expecting her fifth child. "family getting larger," Brigitte wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her baby bump.
"happy time [heart emoji] positive vibes," she captioned a second Instagram picture.
Brigitte joins a list of women having babies over the age of 40. Last month, Rachel Weisz, 48, revealed she's expecting a child with husband Daniel Craig. Months earlier, Eva Longoria, 43, revealed that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Jose Bastón.
In celebration of the baby news, let's take a look at all of the stars who are having or have had kids over the age of 40.
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together.
"Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT on April 20.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Eva, 43, is currently expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastón.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.
R Chiang / Splash News
After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49.
John Parra/Getty Images for Estee Lauder
The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.
Interstar/Splash News
At 43 years old, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
The designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41.
Photographer Group / Splash News
The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child in Los Angeles.
ABC/Rick Rowell
The actress welcomed a "miracle" baby with John Travolta at the age of 48.
McMullan/Sipa USA
Hannah Montana's TV mom gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.
Palace Lee, PacificCoastNews.com
The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50.
PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
At 41 years old, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena.
Xposure / AKM-GSI
Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge gave birth to twins at the special age.
Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com
Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.
David Becker/Getty Images
The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010.
Courtesy of SPE; Inc./Eric Charbonneau
The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.
