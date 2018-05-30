UPDATE!

Kim Kardashian Arrives to White House to Discuss Prison Reform With President Trump

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 30, 2018 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Donald Trump/Twitter

UPDATEKim Kardashianreleased the following statement to E! News after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House: "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she—and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

She also told Mic in an interview, "I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively."

______

Kim Kardashian takes the White House!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform, E! News has learned. She will also sit down with the president and is planning to ask him to pardon a woman serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

Kim was photographed arriving to the White House on Wednesday afternoon wearing a black pantsuit and lime green heels. After the meeting, Trump tweeted, "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing."

Earlier this month, E! News learned that Kim was in talks with Jared to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson.

Alice is currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. It's been over 20 years since she began her sentence in federal prison in Oct. 1996.

Read

Kim Kardashian in Talks With Jared Kushner to Pardon an Imprisoned Grandmother

Kim Kardashian, White House

Instagram

"I had been in management for 10 years when I lost my job," Alice can be heard explaining her case in a video on Mic. "I struggled financially, I couldn't find a job fast enough to take care of my family. I felt like a failure, I went into a complete panic and out of desperation, I made one of the worst decisions of my life to make some quick money."

She continued, "I became involved in a drug conspiracy."

Kim first publicly discussed Alice's case back in Oct. 2017 when she tweeted an article about her imprisonment.

"This is so unfair," Kim wrote to her Twitter followers.

Kim Kardashian, Jared Kushner

Getty Images

The following month, the New York Daily News reported that Kim had enlisted her lawyer to "help the clemency campaigns" of Alice and Cyntoia Brown.

Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, told the publication at the time that Alice "has been a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Donald Trump , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Noah Centineo

Listen Up, Ladies! Noah Centineo Reveals What it Takes to Date Him

Aretha Franklin

Watch Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Live

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

William H. Macy Addresses Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Getaway to Mexico

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Shopping: Neon Green

16 Ways to Pull Off Celebs' Current Fave Color: Neon Green

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.