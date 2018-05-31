The Americans Co-Creators Have No Interest in a Spinoff or Revival

Apologies, comrades.

The Americans ended its six-season run on FX on Wednesday night, and (spoiler alert!), in a surprising move, Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell), along with the rest of the main characters, made it out alive. But were the spies able to hold off the grim reaper because the network eventually wants to revisit the series with a spinoff or a revival? Short answer? Nope!

"I'm going to say no, although [a reporter] was pitching a sequel called Better Summon Stavos, which we thought was pretty funny," co-creator Joe Weisberg joked of the reference to Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad's spinoff. And co-creator Joel Fields added, "Yes, and I Male Robot could be pretty compelling, too."

But all joking aside, Weisberg and Fields feel OK with leaving the world of The Americans behind, with Weisberg saying, "We feel it's done."