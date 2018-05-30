Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Weighs In on Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen's Social Media Controversy

No phones or computers are allowed during filming of the show, so Becca was (gasp!) forced to get to know these guys just based on what they chose to show her in the moment without knowing what they're like online.

"It's different, but it's nice in a way, because I was truly getting to know these guys for them, and hav[ing] conversations face to face with them about things that were important to me," she tells us. "So I feel like I got a much better picture of who these 28 guys were, as opposed to just looking on their social media and trying to make a decision of who they were by not talking to them."

She agrees that it's hard to keep up that attitude when viewers are only getting the social media personalities of these men, especially remembering how things went during Arie Luyendyk Jr's season of The Bachelor.

"People form their own opinions, but at the end of the day, I know who I am and my friends and family know the type of person who i am, and I can only hope the guys feel that same way. It's going to be tough. I think social media is a huge presence in our lives these days. There's no getting around that fact. It's difficult for people to say certain things about any of these guys, and so I would really just hope that they watch the entire journey and get to know them for who they really are."