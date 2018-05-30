Victoria's Secret Models Break Down Their Favorite Instagram Poses

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., May. 30, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Jacqueline Lee / E!

While we may think of social media as quick snapshots of real life, let's be honest, perfecting your Instagram requires thought.

You need to find the good lighting. You have to perfect your angles. Is your outfit cute? Does it look too forced? Which one of the 20,000 selfies in your phone looks the most effortless (despite all of your effort)? Should you put a filter? Is a caption necessary or will emojis do? 

The anxiety that comes with posting a photo of yourself for the world to critique is too real. Unless, of course, you're a model that's perfected your on-camera looks.

Case in point: Victoria's Secret models and Instagram sensations Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt, who each have 2.8 million followers. Like true angels, the influencers broke down their favorite poses to soothe your Insta-anxiety. 

Photos

18 Celeb Swimsuits That You'll Love on, Based on Your Favorite Part of Your Body

Jasmine's Formula for the Perfect Selfie
Step 1: Have someone else hold the camera
"I don't actually hold the [camera]," she told E! News. "I have a friend of mine stand in front of me a hold the camera and then they click the button, so you can get a better view of yourself."

Step 2: Pick your best side
"Turn to the side," she continued. "My left side, I think, is my good side."

Step 3: Bring the hand furthest away from the camera up to your hair.
"If my hair is down, I kind of push it forward. Put my head down and smile."

Her secret: Add Victoria's Secret Bombshell Leg Lust to the high points of your décolletage to enhance your glow!

Photos

How to Recreate Victoria's Secret Runway Beauty

Martha's Formula for the Perfect Full Body Pose
Step 1: Touch Up Your Makeup
Before getting into her stance at the LA-based pop up, Villa Victoria, the model prepped for the camera by adding another layer of Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Lip Stain in Adorned.

ESC: Martha Hunt, VS

Jacqueline Lee / E!

Step 2: Wait for the Sun to Set 

The model describes the perfect time for photos as "magic hour," when the sun is setting. "That way you won't be shadows on your face," she told us.

Step 3: Take a three-quarter stance
"If you're wearing an outfit that's kind of bulky or make you feel a bit wide," she began, referring this her destroyed boyfriend jeans and loose-fitting top, "You can always take a three-quarter stance, which will slim you down."

Step 4: Hook your arm
"You can either hook your arm in your denim, here," she said, sliding her hand into her front pocket, "Or, [put it] in your back pocket. That gives you an angle."

Her secret: "Have a clutch handy, because it gives you something to do with the other arm," she said.

To watch Jasmine and Martha demonstrate how to get into their favorite poses, follow @stylecollective on Instagram and check out our stories!

RELATED ARTICLE: Jasmine Tookes Says This Product Is the Secret to the Perfect Selfie

RELATED ARTICLE: Tracee Ellis Ross Was a Gold Mine of Beauty Tips This Week

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Victoria's Secret , Fashion , Beauty , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

How Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Went From Chapel to Runway

ESC: Must Do Monday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Why You'll Be Addicted to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's New Beauty Site

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Uses This Super-Easy Makeup Tip to Get Flirty

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes Says This Product Is the Secret to the Perfect Selfie

ESC: Lily Collins

Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Black Denim Is 50% Off

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Arrives to White House to Discuss Prison Reform With President Trump

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay Adds Ryan Reynolds to His Long List of Celebrity Meetings: Look Back at His Cutest Star Sightings!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.