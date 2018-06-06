How Julianne Hough, Kate Upton, Miranda Kerr and Other Stars Prepped For Their Weddings

Bridal bootcamps. The phrase "Shedding for the Wedding." Workout tanks emblazoned with cheeky sayings such as "Gotta Squat Before I Tie the Knot." There's a reason this is all part of our lexicon.

From the moment most brides (and more than a few grooms) upgrade their relationship status, they begin envisioning their perfect day—and it generally involves appearing as the most perfect version of themselves. In this way, celebrities are much like us mere mortals, because, frankly, who doesn't want to look their best when they know that all eyes and a slew of cameras will be trained on them?

But being in an industry that demands near-constant physical perfection means most Hollywood brides have a sizable head start. "It's funny—people ask me if I'm going to be super into working out for my wedding, but I feel like that's just kind of how I am in general," bride-to-be Julianne Hough told In Style last winter. "So I'm not really changing anything in my routine, but I'll definitely be kicking some butt beforehand."