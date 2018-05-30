Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant With Baby No. 5 at 54

Brigitte Nielsen is rocking a baby bump!

The 54-year-old model, actress and reality TV star has revealed she is expecting her fifth child. In two photos shared to her Instagram account, Nielsen posed with her prominent baby bump taking center stage.

"Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump," she captioned the first shot of herself cradling her bump. "Happy time positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes," the star described the second similar snap.

Since 2006, the soon-to-be mama times five has been married to Italian model Mattia Dessi. Prior to her relationship with Dessi, she was married to Kasper Winding, with whom she welcomed her first child, a son named Julian. Nielsen later famously wed Sylvester Stallone, though the marriage lasted less than two years.