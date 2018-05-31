Rose McGowan Sheds Tears for Her Fallen Sisters During Visit to Anti-Femicide Mural on CITIZEN ROSE

Domestic violence and sexual assault against women is an international epidemic.

Rose McGowan understands this fact first hand. However, the hard truth was further emphasized during a visit with Asia Argento to the "Mural Contro Il Femminicidio" in Italy.

In this clip from Thursday's CITIZEN ROSE finale, McGowan is moved to tears as she accompanies fellow actress Argento to a daunting mural which represents those who've died at the hands of domestic violence.

"All of these represent one of the many," Asia somberly reflects. "One woman every three days gets killed in Italy from their person that was telling them they loved them."