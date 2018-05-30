Love Lives of 13 Reasons Why Stars: Inside Brandon Flynn, Dylan Minnette and More Cast Members' Romances

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 30, 2018 10:59 AM
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
13 Reasons Why has become one of Netflix's most successful series, catapulting its stars into the Hollywood spotlight.
Now that the second season of the show has premiered, we wanted to learn more about the actors on the series. So we did a deep dive into all of the cast members' love lives, and now we're letting you know all the romance details.
So if you want to get the scoop on Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Katherine Langford and more of the cast's romantic history, check out the gallery! Get to know more about your favorite 13 Reasons Why stars below!
The actor (Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why) and Grammy winner Sam Smith have been dating since 2017. They were first spotted kissing in Oct. 2017 while walking in New York City. Two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official with this silly snap. They've been going strong ever since, taking trips around the world together.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
The actor, who plays Clay Jensen on 13 Reasons Why, has been in a relationship with Ray Donovan actress Kerris Dorsey for years. Although they rarely post about each other on social media, they have stepped out on red carpets together over the years.
Devin, who plays Tyler Down in the Netflix series, is currently in relationship with Lauren Eggleton. The couple often shares sweet pics together on social media, like this one from prom!
Article continues below
Tommy (Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why) tied the knot with Peter Zurkuhlen in 2016. "a year ago today i married my best friend. happy anniversary, @sweetpetenyc love you 4eva," Tommy wrote in a sweet post to his husband in Nov. 2017.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Justin, who plays Bryce Walker on the Netflix series, is dating actress Annika Pampel. In an interview with E! News last year, Justin called Annika his "wonderful girlfriend."
Brandon Larracuente (Jeff Atkins in 13 Reasons Why) is in a relationship with Jazmin Garcia. The actor often shares cute posts (like this one) with his leading lady on social media.
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Not much is known about Katherine's love life, she seems to keep her private life, private!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?