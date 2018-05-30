Jacob Tremblay Searched for Ryan Reynolds All Over Tokyo and Finally Found Him

by Nikki Levy | Wed., May. 30, 2018 10:52 AM

Jacob Tremblay's hunt for Deadpool is officially over!

The Wonder star had been documenting his search for Ryan Reynoldsover the past few days after he realized they were both in Japan at the same time. And today, he took to Instagram to inform his followers that his search had come to an end!

In the adorable snap, the 11-year-old has a huge smile on his face as the two actors pose together arm-in-arm.

Tremblay was clearly ecstatic his search was finally over, captioning the post, "I FOUND HIM!!! If you can believe it you can achieve it!!!" he wrote. "#TheHuntForDeadpool #MissionAccomplished Thanks @VancityReynolds you are the greatest!"

Reynolds, who was in town for the Tokyo premiere of Deadpool 2, was just as excited to reunite with his fellow Canadian and reposted Tremblay's snap. 

He captioned the adorable post, "Vancouver is alive and well in the heart of Tokyo. Call the search off. We found each other."

Celebrities Fangirling & Fanboying: When Stars Meet Their Idols

While Tremblay is no stranger to meeting his celeb idols, the journey to find Reynolds took a little more legwork.

The hunt began earlier this week when Tremblay posted a photo of himself in a similar location as the Deadpool star.

Over the next few days while he traveled around Japan, the young star kept his followers up-to-date on his search for Reynolds.

While he wasn't at a Hedgehog Cafe in Harajuku or at Disneyland in Tokyo, we're sure the long search was worth the wait.

We have a feeling this is the start of a wonderful friendship!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

