SZA May Have Permanent Vocal Chord Damage

Save your voice, SZA!

Last week, Top Dawg announced one of the most popular artists on his label had been pushing herself too hard on the Championship Tour, which kicked off May 4 in Vancouver; other artists on the 30-date trek include Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock. In an Instagram update, he wrote, "I got some bad news. I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage. We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates. She'll see the doctor again in a few days and I'll update you guys on her status."

"As for the dates she missed," he added, "we'll figure out a way to make it up to you guys."