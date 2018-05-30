Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now Instagram official.
One week after news broke that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is dating the Saturday Night Live star, the couple has now shared a photo together on social media. Davidson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of him and Grande wearing matching Harry Potter robes. Davidson can be seen wearing a Gryffindor sweater while Grande dons a Slytherin one.
"the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Davidson captioned the photo.
Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."
On Tuesday, Grande shared a photo of her Slytherin sweater with the caption, "in case u forgot."
The couple was also spotted at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. Grande was there to support Davidson at his stand-up gig. An eyewitness tells E! News that the duo arrived to The Comedy Store together and were not afraid to show off their new relationship.
"She was in the audience in the back," the source tells E! News. "Before he went on stage they shared a kiss. It was cute."
The eyewitness added that Grande was very sweet and happy. She later left in the same car as Davidson after his performance.
Another insider also gave us some insight into the couple's relationship.
"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source tells E! News. "They're having a good time."
The insider also shares that Davidson, who revealed in 2017 that he struggles with borderline personality disorder, is "doing really well in terms of his mental health."
"He's been through a lot, but he's in a good place at the moment," the source adds.
Last week, E! News learned that the duo's relationship had just started.
"It just started and is casual," a source said.
Since that time, the couple has been flirting over social media, commenting on each other's posts. But this is the first time they've shared a photo together.
Grande confirmed her split from rapper Mac Miller earlier this month. While Davidson and Cazzie David also recently broke up after two years together.
