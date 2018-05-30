Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

The couple was also spotted at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. Grande was there to support Davidson at his stand-up gig. An eyewitness tells E! News that the duo arrived to The Comedy Store together and were not afraid to show off their new relationship.

"She was in the audience in the back," the source tells E! News. "Before he went on stage they shared a kiss. It was cute."

The eyewitness added that Grande was very sweet and happy. She later left in the same car as Davidson after his performance.

Another insider also gave us some insight into the couple's relationship.

"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source tells E! News. "They're having a good time."

The insider also shares that Davidson, who revealed in 2017 that he struggles with borderline personality disorder, is "doing really well in terms of his mental health."

"He's been through a lot, but he's in a good place at the moment," the source adds.