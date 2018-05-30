Why Serena Williams No Longer Wants to Be a Size 4

Serena Williams is finally happy with the way she looks.

The 36-year-old tennis champion and mother of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. had stated in 2004 that she aimed to slim down to a size 4. She no longer has that wish.

"Oh God, I'll never be a size 4!" she told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in an interview published in the magazine's July 2018 issue, which hits newsstands on Thursday and features a photo of a black swimsuit-clad Williams on the cover.

"Why would I want to do that, and be that? This is me, and this is my weapon and machine," she said, gesturing towards her bicep. "But I love that I said that, because I can understand. I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I'm happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like...Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy."