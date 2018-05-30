Why Ariana Grande Feels More "Vulnerable" Than Ever

Ariana Grande will never forget last year's Manchester Arena bombing, which took the lives of 22 concertgoers and injured more than 500 others. "I guess I thought with time, and therapy, and writing, and pouring my heart out, and talking to my friends and family that it would be easier to talk about," she tells The FADER, "but it's still so hard to find the words."

To help the victims and their families last summer, she helped organize a benefit concert: One Love Manchester. "The fact that all of those people were able to turn something that represented the most heinous of humanity into something beautiful and unifying and loving is just wild," says Grande, who graces the cover of the Summer Music Issue. Since then, she's noticed a shift in how her peers respond when tragedy strikes. "We're in such a trying time and people have been responding with acceptance, love, inclusion, and passion," Grande says. "This generation, they're standing up and they're not going to take no for an answer."