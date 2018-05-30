Why Ariana Grande Feels More "Vulnerable" Than Ever

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 30, 2018 7:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, The FADER

Jason Nocito/The FADER

Ariana Grande will never forget last year's Manchester Arena bombing, which took the lives of 22 concertgoers and injured more than 500 others. "I guess I thought with time, and therapy, and writing, and pouring my heart out, and talking to my friends and family that it would be easier to talk about," she tells The FADER, "but it's still so hard to find the words."

To help the victims and their families last summer, she helped organize a benefit concert: One Love Manchester. "The fact that all of those people were able to turn something that represented the most heinous of humanity into something beautiful and unifying and loving is just wild," says Grande, who graces the cover of the Summer Music Issue. Since then, she's noticed a shift in how her peers respond when tragedy strikes. "We're in such a trying time and people have been responding with acceptance, love, inclusion, and passion," Grande says. "This generation, they're standing up and they're not going to take no for an answer."

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Ariana Grande, The FADER

Jason Nocito/The FADER

Grande's new album is heavily inspired by the experience, and the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer's new album is more purposeful than her previous work. "I've always just been like a shiny, singing, 5-6-7- 8, sexy-dance…sexy thing. But now it's like, 'OK...issa bop—but issa message. Issa bop but also has chunks of my soul in it. Here you go. Also, I cried 10 hundred times in the session writing it for you. Here is my bleeding heart, and here is a trap beat behind it,'" she says. "There's definitely some crying-on the-dancefloor stuff on this one."

In a variety of ways, she says, "I've never been this vulnerable to myself." With her new album, Grande explains, "I feel like I graduated almost. I feel like for a long time the songs were great, but they weren't songs that made me feel something the way these songs do."

The 24-year-old singer was initially scared to share too much. But, she says, "The thing that makes me feel OK with opening up and finally allowing myself to be vulnerable is that I know [my fans] feel the same feelings. I've talked to them about it. I have fans that have become friends of mine. I have their numbers and we talk all the time. I played [the song] for them before I played it for my label. They were like, 'Thank you,' when they heard that one. It was so scary to do that, but to see them be like, 'I get it, I feel that too'..." As tears of gratitude fall down her cheek, she says, "I was just overwhelmed by how simple it can be if you let it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, 2018 Tony Awards

Claire Danes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

ESC: Justine Skye, Revolve Party

Kaia Gerber Reveals the It Girl Way to Wear a Fall Blazer

Vanessa Marquez, ER

ER Star Vanessa Marquez Killed in Police Shooting

Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor

Ewan McGregor's Daughter Gets Brutally Honest About His Divorce

Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

This Bishop Thought Ariana Grande Was a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Lady Gaga, 2018 Venice Film Festival

No One Makes an Entrance Quite Like Lady Gaga: See the Photo Proof

Emma Stone, Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone Sparkles in Louis Vuitton and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.