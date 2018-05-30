Behind-the-Scenes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: These Hilarious Stories May or May Not Be True

Ever wonder what day-to-day life is like on your favorite TV show? If your favorite TV show is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, then you're in luck!

E! News was on set while a season four episode was in production and got all the behind-the-scenes scoop from Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess. Oh, by the way: These behind-the-scenes facts and stories may or may not be true. Brace yourselves and get out your lie detectors!

WHO BREAKS THE MOST?

"Honestly I think it's a toss-up between me and Ellie, and it's usually watching the other—deer in the headlights—you'll be in the middle of one of your lines and all of a sudden you can just see them stare into darkness," Tituss told us.