This Is Us Ending Is Already Set: Dan Fogelman Reveals They've Shot Portions of the Series Finale

This Is Us has already filmed portions of its series finale. [Brakes screech.] Yes, series finale!

Dan Fogelman revealed the news at the NBC drama's FYC panel, which featured Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan. Sterling K. Brown appeared via video from New York. NBC ordered two additional seasons of This Is Us during the show's freshman run.

"We have a story to tell and we want to do this the right way," Fogelman said on the panel.

Planning a series finale from the start is not an uncommon practice for a TV show.