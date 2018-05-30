Coco Continues to Breastfeed Her 30-Month-Old Daughter Chanel "More for Comfort Now"

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 30, 2018 6:13 AM
For Coco and her 2 1/2-year-old toddler Chanel Nicole, breastfeeding continues to be a way for the mother and daughter to bond.
The model and former reality star took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo of herself with her only child resting on her chest. "I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that," she captioned the image. "@babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older."
The image sparked chatter amongst her fans and followers, with one asking if she still nurses her daughter. "Yep...but it's more for comfort now," the star replied.
The photo also incited debate with some followers criticizing Coco's decision to continue breastfeeding while others praised the choice and the photo and shared similar stories of their own kids.
"Female empowerment!" one fan commented. "It's sad to me that so many people aren't nursing...it's the most natural thing in the world and it's beautiful."
"She can wean her off whenever she is ready and when Chanel is ready," someone added in defense of the star.
"I don't agree with nursing at that age and it's just my opinion," another follower wrote. "Everyone knows what's best for them and their child.. no need to give negative opinions when this is a touching beautiful pic!!.. thanks for always sharing CoCo!!"
The star has been avid about breastfeeding even before she welcomed her firstborn with husband Ice-T into the world back in 2015.
"I looked into it before she was even born and they were like, 'Please try to breastfeed," she recalled to E! News when Chanel was 6 months old. "I'm like I don't know if I can. I got breast implants, so I'm not sure if I can even breastfeed. I was curious about it. My doctor said in the past, 'Don't be worried. You're going to be able to breastfeed,' but some women just cannot breastfeed, so I was just hoping that I was one of those women that can because my whole family have been really pro breastfeeders."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?