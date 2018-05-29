Roseanne Reacts to Show Cancellation in a Tweet

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter following the cancellation of her show earlier today...following her own racist Twitter rant.

A few hours after Roseanne sent and then deleted a series of racist tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC canceled the reboot of her show with one blunt statement from president Channing Dungey.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," it read.

After spending the evening retweeting other people upset with ABC's decision (and some who supported her racism) and thanking people wishing her well, Roseanne finally sent out a tweet of her own.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!" it said. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast Friday."