Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Cabo Getaway With Their Kids

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 6:49 PM

One more (family-friendly) fling before the ring! 

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk recently vacationed in Cabo with each of their own two children, a source tells E! News. 

The lifestyle guru's kids with Chris Martin, 14-year-old Apple Martin and 12-year-old Moses Martin, and the TV producer's kids with Suzanne Falchuk, Isabella and Brody, flew to warmer temperatures on Friday morning via private jet. Our insider says a group of the couple's friends also tagged along for the Memorial Day Weekend getaway. 

Paltrow documented the fun-filled vacay on social media, sharing a rare photo alongside her husband-to-be in a picturesque lagoon. 

The source says Gwyneth and Brad, who confirmed their engagement in January, "had the beach to themselves and spent a lot of time on the sand swimming in the ocean and relaxing." 

"The weekend was very relaxing and Gwyneth and Brad seemed happy to just sit back and watch the kids run free," the insider describes. "They spent a lot of time sitting at the beach chatting. Every once in awhile they joined the kids for a dip in the ocean and to talk to friends. They were both very social and friendly with their friends. Everyone had a great time together and didn't want to leave."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mexico is a fave vacation spot of Paltrow's, who just gathered her closest girlfriends for a bachelorette trip in Los Cabos last month. 

Gwyneth and Brad's forthcoming "I do's" were further celebrated during a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles the week after. Celebs like Jennifer AnistonCameron DiazDemi MooreKate Hudson,Julia RobertsLiv TylerReese Witherspoon, Steven SpielbergKate Hudson and more stepped out for the big event. 

A date for the longtime lovebirds' wedding has not officially been announced. 

After Falchuk proposed with a blue sapphire ring worth an estimated $500,000, the couple gushed about their engagement in a joint statement. "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," they said. 

