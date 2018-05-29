Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Celebrate 20-Year Wedding Anniversary in Nashville

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 29, 2018 5:19 PM
Twenty years later and the spark remains very much alive.
Tuesday marked a very special day for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. As it turns out, the Hollywood couple is celebrating two decades of marital bliss.
In honor of the special occasion, the lovebirds took to Instagram with more than a few heartfelt words for one another.
"20 years ago today walking down the 'aisle.' @RandeGerber, I couldn't have chosen a better man to do this thing called life with. I love you!" Cindy wrote on Instagram with a wedding photo captured by Arthur Elgort.
Rande added, "20 years ago today, 2 amazing kids and this beautiful girl with her arms always holding on tight. Thank you for our life."
Fans and friends of the couple immediately expressed their love in the comments section for two Hollywood stars who truly appear to have found their happily ever after.
"Happy Anniversary you cute kids!!!!" Lisa Rinna shared. Elle MacPherson added, "You haven't changed."
But enough about the sweet words! These two know how to celebrate in style. According to Instagram, the couple marked their anniversary in Nashville where they enjoyed a special performance from a few famous friends.
In videos posted on Cindy's Instagram and Instagram Stories, followers learned that the couple was able to experience their wedding song all over again.
"Thanks @kidrock and @missaudreyberry for making our anniversary so special," the supermodel shared online. "@officialdeanjames, @jonpardipics, and @thefiddleman played the song from our wedding 'Have A Little Faith In Me'— good words for a long marriage!"
And yes, Rande threw in some anniversary flowers for good measure as well.
Congratulations you two on a special day and cheers—with Casamigos perhaps—to many years to come!
