Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Celebrate 20-Year Wedding Anniversary in Nashville

Twenty years later and the spark remains very much alive.

Tuesday marked a very special day for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. As it turns out, the Hollywood couple is celebrating two decades of marital bliss.

In honor of the special occasion, the lovebirds took to Instagram with more than a few heartfelt words for one another.

"20 years ago today walking down the 'aisle.' @RandeGerber, I couldn't have chosen a better man to do this thing called life with. I love you!" Cindy wrote on Instagram with a wedding photo captured by Arthur Elgort.

Rande added, "20 years ago today, 2 amazing kids and this beautiful girl with her arms always holding on tight. Thank you for our life."