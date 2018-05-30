Kristin Cavallari Proves She Has It All in New Very Cavallari Teaser!

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life and she's working very hard to maintain it.

In this new teaser for Very Cavallari, which premieres Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., the reality TV starlet reveals just how determined she is to maintain a work/life balance.

Not only is Kristin as dedicated as ever to the family she's built with husband Jay Cutler, but she also has business success on the brain. For those of you who are unaware, the MTV alum recently launched her very own lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

"This is a big deal for me," Kristin notes. "I can't fail."

