Roseanne's Shocking Cancellation: Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and More Stars React

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., May. 29, 2018 11:42 AM
Hollywood is breathing (and tweeting) a sigh of relief.
After ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne after Roseanne Barrs latest offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, stars took to Twitter to praise the network and its president, Channing Dungey, for the decision.
Even ABC talent, including Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis, Minnie Driver and more weighed in, along with Roseanne star Emma Kenney, who revealed she was about to call her agent to "quit working" on the revival when she heard the news.
Here are the posts from stars about Roseanne's cancellation:
The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018
But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018
Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018
My prayers go out to the cast and crew who will now pay the price. But THANK YOU @RobertIger, #ChanningDungey and @ABCNetwork for standing up against bigotry. #Rosanne— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 29, 2018
Thank you, Channing. Thank you @ABCNetwork. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jvA7l71HJS— Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 29, 2018
Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America....umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018
Well done. https://t.co/T84CI7DhQ7— Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) May 29, 2018
I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc .— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018
Bye-bye!!! @robertiger #channingsungey 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Os3qYOkdYk— kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) May 29, 2018
@therealroseanne, you break my heart -- You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life.— Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018
So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018
I have never been more proud to work for @ABCNetwork— Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) May 29, 2018
THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today.
My sister is a BALLER.— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 29, 2018
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Barr has yet to comment on Roseanne's cancellation.
