Roseanne's Shocking Cancellation: Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and More Stars React

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., May. 29, 2018 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hollywood is breathing (and tweeting) a sigh of relief.

After ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne after Roseanne Barrs latest offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, stars took to Twitter to praise the network and its president, Channing Dungey, for the decision. 

Even ABC talent, including Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis, Minnie Driver and more weighed in, along with Roseanne star Emma Kenney, who revealed she was about to call her agent to "quit working" on the revival when she heard the news. 

Here are the posts from stars about Roseanne's cancellation: 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Barr has yet to comment on Roseanne's cancellation. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne , Roseanne Barr , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Roseanne

Roseanne and More TV Shows Canceled Following Controversy

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

Did We Just Figure Out Who Wins The Bachelorette Based on This Premiere Clue?

Roseanne

Roseanne Canceled by ABC After Roseanne Barr's Latest Offensive Tweets

Wanda Sykes, Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr's Offensive Tweet About Valerie Jarrett Triggers Wanda Sykes' Exit From Roseanne

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

On Set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4: New Challenges, Timely Subjects and the Same Zany Characters

Arrested Development Season 5

Arrested Development Season 5 and the Conflicting Feelings That Come With It

"Arrested Development" Stars Dish on Season 5

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.