Chrissy Teigen's New Photo of Luna With Baby Miles Will Melt Your Heart

While Chrissy and John no doubt have their hands full as a family of four, the adorable couple is still making time for each other and their careers.

The two stepped out for a date night on Sunday, which followed one week after John performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. While on the red carpet at the award show, John opened up to E! News' Jason Kennedy about the musical meanings behind his children's names.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he explained, referencing Nina Simone.

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

Congrats again to the family of four!