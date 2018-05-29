Did We Just Figure Out Who Wins The Bachelorette Based on This Premiere Clue?

Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a trend. But what does four mean?

The Bachelorette has a tell, y'all! While we already know that Becca Kufrin ends her journey with a ring on her finger, engaged to one of the 28 mean she met in last night's premiere, there might just be a way to figure out who her fiancé is based on one scene.

Before meeting all the men, Becca sat down with the previous three Bachelorettes—Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe—for some girl chat and advice, as all three women are still engaged to their winners (Bryan Abasolo, Jordan Rodgers and Shawn Booth). Oh, and all three men were given the all-important First Impression Rose on night one.

And Becca ended up giving her first rose to Garrett, a 29-year-old medical sales rep who loves fishing, Chris Farley impressions and reminds Becca of "home."