America Ferrera Gives Birth to Baby Boy Named Sebastian

America Ferrera has officially kicked off a brand new role—motherhood!

The Golden Globe-winning actress gave birth to her first child, a son, with husband Ryan Piers Williams, she confirmed on social media Tuesday. The new mama also revealed the youngster's name and they already have a nickname for him!

"When 2 become 3...," the star captioned a sweet shot of the baby's little foot. "Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz!"

Meanwhile, the new parents are in great spirits. "Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!" she signed off on the Instagram post.