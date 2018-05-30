Nikki Bella Says a "Huge Piece" of Herself Is Missing After Calling Off Wedding to John Cena on Total Bellas

Breaking up is hard to do!

Nikki Bella leans on her family after calling off her wedding to John Cena in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas and it's clear the breakup has been hard on everyone.

"I feel such a huge piece is just missing from me," Nikki says with tears in her eyes. "It was just weird. First morning in six years not to talk to him, you know?"

"I mean, you guys were like married," Brie Bella admits.

And with a near marriage comes morning coffee dates and a house full of memories that Nikki can't help but miss.

While Nikki mourns her relationship, Brie mourns the loss of a brother.

"I just don't want him to be lonely. And I don't want him to regret not being a dad," an emotional Brie tells her sister. "And that's what makes me sad 'cause John feels like a brother and I hate thinking in my head that he's gonna be alone."