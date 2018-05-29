Jenna Dewan Explains Her "New Normal" With Ex Channing Tatum

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 29, 2018 9:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan, Harper's Bazaar

Robin Harper/HarpersBAZAAR.com

If you're expecting Jenna Dewan to badmouth her ex Channing Tatum, think again. 

Ever since they unexpectedly announced their split after eight years of marriage at the start of April, the two have been the epitome of amicable in the spotlight. From the moment they revealed they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple" to the actor wishing his co-parent a "Happy Mother's Day, baby," these two have made a breakup look incredibly harmonious. 

As Dewan recently explained to Harper'sBazaar.com that while the former decade-long pair is adjusting to a new kind of "flow," they haven't lost sight of love. 

"[It's] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We're just getting used to it," she told the website. "We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly [Tatum]. We support each other."

Photos

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: Sweetest Quotes

Jenna Dewan, Harper's Bazaar

Robin Harper/HarpersBAZAAR.com

And with Dewan as a host on World of Dance and as executive producer of Step Up: High Water, the triple threat will need all the positive energy as she sees success in new avenues. In Dewan's words, it's a "new chapter" of her life, but one she kicked off on her own accord. 

"The moves I'm making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough," she told the website. "I was always very happy being a wife. 'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?' Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally...so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's. [Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful."

It's a welcomed feeling in contrast to her earlier years in the industry, particularly after her sudden rise to fame on Step Up and resulting shock to her identity. 

"Even though I was in a hit dance movie, all of a sudden my agents were telling me to go into auditions as, 'You're not a dancer, you're an actress. That's all you do.' It was so weird. They were just trying to fit me into this thing, and I really didn't fit into that box," she explained. "I didn't have the self-awareness to understand. I was really young. I was 26, 27, 28, around there. So I was like, 'I don't know who I am.'"

With time, experience and—as Dewan noted—motherhood, the star has found her footing. 

"She's like a little mirror for me," she told Harper's Bazaar of her daughter. "She's so willful that she kind of inspires me to get clear and more willful in my own life. If she's not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Channing Tatum , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

On Set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4: New Challenges, Timely Subjects and the Same Zany Characters

Kathryn Boyd, Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Expecting First Child Together

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Fiercely Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Arrested Development Season 5

Arrested Development Season 5 and the Conflicting Feelings That Come With It

Paris Jackson, Christian Dior Couture S/S19 Cruise Collection

Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Over Concern About Horses

Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif, Botched 416

Did This Botched Patient Have an "Unnecessary Double Mastectomy?!"

Branded: Target

Everything You Need For the Ultimate Summer Pool Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.