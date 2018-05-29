Arrested Development Season 5 and the Conflicting Feelings That Come With It

Let's face it: Watching Arrested Development now might not be as easy as it was back when it premiered 15 years ago. The canceled Fox series, which was revived by Netflix in 2013 for a critically panned fourth season, returns Tuesday, May 29 for a fifth season that…you demanded? Somebody demanded. Regardless, it's here and so is all of its recent baggage.

The fourth season largely featured the beloved ensemble cast separate from one another, their stories connecting tangentially with more being revealed as you watched further into the season. The "experiment" didn't really work and Arrested creator Mitch Hurwitz recut the season into a traditional 22-episode season released earlier in May 2018.

What made Arrested Development so special was the cast, which includes Jessica Walter, David Cross, Alia Shawkat, Portia De Rossi, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Michael Cera, Jason Bateman and Jeffrey Tambor. The cast also makes watching the fifth season all the more difficult.