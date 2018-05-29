Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Over Concern About Horses

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 7:26 AM

Paris Jackson made a quick exit from the Dior Cruise fashion show in France on Friday.

According to multiple outlets, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson made it to show in Paris, even taking photos after her arrival, but was spotted leaving the event as the models (and the rain) began to hit runway.

"By the end, the only cloud that remained over the event was the jarring exit of Paris Jackson, who had pranced in puddles barefoot for the photographers before the show, but stalked out in a rage as the first model made her way down the runway," the New York Times reports.

Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus Hit the 2018 Met Gala With Stella McCartney

Paris Jackson, Christian Dior Couture S/S19 Cruise Collection

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Harper's Bazaar notes that the show's opening, which featured a rodeo with female riders on horses, might've been the reason for Jackson's exit.

"Not everyone was a fan of the horses though, as Paris Jackson was spotted leaving the show only minutes in, presumably out of concern for animal welfare," the publication states.

A source also tells E! News that Jackson's sensitivity to animals led to her exiting the show early.

"Paris did not storm out," the insider tells us. "She left because she was uncomfortable with the way in which the horses were being used. She loved the collection and being part of the weekend but she's just very sensitive when it comes to animals."

Over the weekend, Jackson posted a photo showing her standing out in the rain after the leaving the fashion event.

"left early n did this," she captioned the pic.

E! News has reached out to Dior for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

