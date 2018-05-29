Paris Jackson Leaves Dior Fashion Show Over Concern About Horses

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 29, 2018 7:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Paris Jackson made a quick exit from the Dior Cruise fashion show in France on Friday.

According to multiple outlets, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson made it to show in Paris, even taking photos after her arrival, but was spotted leaving the event as the models (and the rain) began to hit runway.

"By the end, the only cloud that remained over the event was the jarring exit of Paris Jackson, who had pranced in puddles barefoot for the photographers before the show, but stalked out in a rage as the first model made her way down the runway," the New York Times reports.

Read

Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus Hit the 2018 Met Gala With Stella McCartney

Paris Jackson, Christian Dior Couture S/S19 Cruise Collection

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While Harper's Bazaar notes that the show's opening, which featured a rodeo with female riders on horses, might've been the reason for Jackson's exit.

"Not everyone was a fan of the horses though, as Paris Jackson was spotted leaving the show only minutes in, presumably out of concern for animal welfare," the publication states.

A source also tells E! News that Jackson's sensitivity to animals led to her exiting the show early.

"Paris did not storm out," the insider tells us. "She left because she was uncomfortable with the way in which the horses were being used. She loved the collection and being part of the weekend but she's just very sensitive when it comes to animals."

Over the weekend, Jackson posted a photo showing her standing out in the rain after the leaving the fashion event.

"left early n did this," she captioned the pic.

E! News has reached out to Dior for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Jackson , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jenna Dewan, Harper's Bazaar

Jenna Dewan Explains Her "New Normal" With Ex Channing Tatum

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

On Set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4: New Challenges, Timely Subjects and the Same Zany Characters

Kathryn Boyd, Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Expecting First Child Together

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Fiercely Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Arrested Development Season 5

Arrested Development Season 5 and the Conflicting Feelings That Come With It

Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif, Botched 416

Did This Botched Patient Have an "Unnecessary Double Mastectomy?!"

Branded: Target

Everything You Need For the Ultimate Summer Pool Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.