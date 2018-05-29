Justin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor in the Hospital

Anything to bring a smile to a fan's face!

A week after the Santa Fe High School shooting, in which eight students and two teachers were tragically killed and 13 more were wounded, Justin Timberlake paid a visit to one of the injured survivors in the hospital and brought her a gift.

There was a big smile on Sarah Salazar's face as she posed alongside the Grammy winner from her hospital bed.

Salazar's mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, told E! News her daughter is awaiting shoulder replacement surgery and has to have her jaw wired for six weeks.