All the 2018 Summer TV We Can't Wait to Watch

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Tue., May. 29, 2018 5:00 AM

Summer TV Recommendations

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

The broadcast networks have (mostly) signed off from their fall seasons. Memorial Day is over. Summer is officially here.

And while the hottest months of the year used to mean TV just came to a grinding halt, that absolutely isn't the case anymore. The Big 5 may not have that much to offer by way of excitement, but the myriad cable networks and streaming services available to us these days make sure that there's never a dull moment for us TV lovers.

And while The Break with Michelle Wolf and The Bachelorette have already arrived on Netflix and ABC, respectively, there's still so much warm weather goodness coming our way. Here's all the summer TV was can't wait to use as our reason to camp out on the couch and beat the heat.

2018 Summer TV Worth Getting Excited About

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Netflix

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Sundays, Netflix)

Regardless of what you thought about her performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner, there's no denying that Michelle Wolf is one of the buzziest comedians in the game at the moment. Netflix's sketch comedy-talk show hybrid could very well be the replacement for Inside Amy Schumer we've been waiting for. Count me in.—Billy Nilles

The Bachelorette

ABC

The Bachelorette (May 28, ABC)

Let's do the damn thing already! We've been counting down the days until Becca Kufrin's premiere since the minute Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with her on-cam in that now infamous raw and unedited scene. We all know the best way to get over one douchebag is to date 28 slightly less douchey suitors, right?! Bring on the man-tears, bromances and happy ending for Becca.—Tierney Bricker

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 30, Netflix)

Is there a show as joyous as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Season four, which is looking like the show's last, has the beloved characters navigating new waters in new jobs. Can Kimmy Schmidt survivor the 9-to-5 grind? Yes, she's unbreakable, damn it!—Chris Harnick

Pose

FX

Pose (June 3, FX)

The trailer for Ryan Murphy's latest FX offering, a dance musical drama set in the world of '80s New York City, had us screaming "10s, 10s, 10s across the board!" And even though Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek are, ostensibly, the stars, we're here for the largest cast of transgender actors ever assembled in series regular roles.—Billy Nilles

Dietland, Julianna Margulies

AMC

Dietland (June 4, AMC)

Marti Noxon brings the fan-favorite book to life on one of AMC's first female-fronted shows. The series stars Joy Nash, a name you're going to want to remember, and is Julianna Margulies' first TV role since hanging up her Alicia Florrick wig when The Good Wife ended in 2016. Don't worry, she's got a new—and red!—wig to play magazine editor Kitty Montgomery.—Chris Harnick

Sutton Foster, Younger

TVLand

Younger (June 5, TVLand)

How much longer can Liza (Sutton Foster) keep up this ruse about her age? When will she and boss Charles (Peter Hermann) finally hook up? And how long will Josh's (Nico Tortorella) marriage last considering he's still totally in love with Liza? We can't wait to tune in and find out.—Billy Nilles

Claws Season 2, Niecy Nash, Jenn Lyon, Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes

TNT

Claws (June 10, TNT)

The hottest show of summer 2017 looks just as fire in its second season. Niecy Nash, who, honestly, deserves all the awards, returns to lead her misfit pack of manicurists who are now up against the Russian mob. The brightly-colored world of Claws is addicting, timely and incredibly fun. The best kind of summer—no, any season—TV show.—Chris Harnick

The Bold Type

Freeform

The Bold Type (June 12, Freeform)

The ladies of Scarlett Magazine are back and obviously there's much drama to be had in season two after Jane (Katie Stevens) quit her job, but we're mostly here for these powerful female friendships and tales of female empowerment paired with some seriously fun romance and amazing clothes. We've missed these ladies!—Lauren Piester

Queer Eye Season 2

Netflix

Queer Eye (June 15, Netflix)

We can believe, and we cannot wait to cry our faces off when this reboot returns for another extra-emotional batch of makeovers, complete with life advice for all of us and perhaps some more relationships in which to get extremely invested. Spray, delay, and walk away, y'all.—Lauren Piester

GLOW Season 2

Netflix

GLOW (June 29, Netflix)

This Netflix dramedy from producer Jenji Kohan about the formation of the real-life short-lived Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was one of 2017's best new shows. While the inspiration for the series, starring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, wasn't long for this world, here's hoping that we don't have to say goodbye to these ladies for a long, long time.—Billy Nilles

Nailed It Season 1, Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres

Netflix

Nailed It (June 29, Netflix)

When's the last time a baking competition series made you laugh so hard you fell off your couch? Until this Netflix show came along, that answer would've been never. But watching terrible bakers try their hand at some of the most difficult decorative bakes as host Nicole Byer laughs at their many missteps is one of the purest delights 2018 has had to offer and we can't wait for this next batch of episodes.—Billy Nilles

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Sharp Objects (July 8, HBO)

All you need to know is that this drama marks Amy Adams' first major foray into television, it comes from the twisted mind of Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, and was directed by Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée. Why haven't you given this a Season Pass on your DVR yet?!—Billy Nilles

Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Making It

NBC

Making It (July 31, NBC)

Look, we have no idea why former Parks and Recreation co-stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are co-hosting this crafting competition reality series, but we certainly plan on watching every single episode.—Billy Nilles

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Insecure Season 3

Marie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure (August 12, HBO)

Season two of Issa Rae's sublime HBO comedy left Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) in the midst of some particularly bad decisions. We can't wait to see where they go from here.—Billy Nilles

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (TBD, ABC)

Sigh, it just isn't summer until we have a crazy Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant crying and venting to an animal on a beach in Mexico, is it? While last season felt a little...off—Due to that whole scandal everyone seems to have forgotten about and a shortened production schedule—the addition of international contestants already has us humming that catchy AF theme song. (We're also betting on an appearance from Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, the show's latest and most surprising/inspiring successful love story.)—Tierney Bricker

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

Orange is the New Black (TBD, Netflix)

Season five of Jenji Kohan's prison drama wasn't the easiest watch, but credit due for the show's stylistic swing as the 13 episodes spanned a mere few days after the riot at Litchfield. Where the show goes from here remains to be seen and we can't wait.—Billy Nilles

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 12

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County (TBD, Bravo)

The OGs of Bravo's seminal franchise are due back this summer and we're all wondering what the dynamics will be like between bitter frenemies Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd. And good luck to any newbies who dare to follow departing stars Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian into the lion's den.—Billy Nilles

What summer show are you most looking forward to? Hit us up on Twitter at @eonlineTV and let us know!

