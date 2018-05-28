Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Lookalike Son Goes to Prom

He's all grown up and look at those movie-star good looks!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son isn't a little kid anymore, in fact, Dylan Michael Douglas is now 17-years-old and headed to his high school senior prom. Oh how time flies!

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actress hopped on Instagram and posted a photo with her hubby since 2000, "Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so."

The prom-tastic teen was outfitted in a classic black tux—and of course, he also opted for a huge smile!

Dylan is the older brother to the couple's daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, who is 15.