Eminem Reacts to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 11:51 AM
Eminem is addressing Nicki Minaj romance speculation.
Relationship rumors between the two award-winning rappers began last week when Minaj was asked by an Instagram user if she's dating Eminem. Her response? "Yes." Since then, fans have been running wild with romance speculation.
E! News reached out to reps for both rappers for additional comment, but one source told us that this is all simply a joke.
Over the weekend though, Eminem addressed relationship speculation during his performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival. 103.3 AMP Radio tweeted video of the rapper asking the crowd, "How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?"
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018
As the crowd erupted with cheers, Eminem replied, "Well goddammit me too."
He then added, "Nicki if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it."
After seeing the footage on social media, Minaj replied, "LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he's silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much."
She then told the rapper, "Em we need you on the #Queen album. That's where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse."
See Eminem address relationship rumors in the video above!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?