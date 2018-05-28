Eminem Reacts to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

Eminem is addressing Nicki Minaj romance speculation.

Relationship rumors between the two award-winning rappers began last week when Minaj was asked by an Instagram user if she's dating Eminem. Her response? "Yes." Since then, fans have been running wild with romance speculation.

E! News reached out to reps for both rappers for additional comment, but one source told us that this is all simply a joke.

Over the weekend though, Eminem addressed relationship speculation during his performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival. 103.3 AMP Radio tweeted video of the rapper asking the crowd, "How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?"