Cher Lloyd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl Delilah-Rae

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 11:09 AM
Cher Lloyd is a mom!
The "Want U Back" singer has welcomed a baby girl named Delilah-Rae with husband Craig Monk. Cher, who gave birth on Friday, May 25, announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram on Monday along with her baby girl's first photos.
"Our baby girl is here! We are so in love....Delilah-Rae 25.05.18," she captioned the photos. One of the sweet pictures shows Deliliah-Rae with what appears to be wedding bands around her toes.
The baby's arrival follows four months after the British pop star surprised her fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child with husband Craig.
"I know it seems like I've been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I've been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it's what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all," she wrote in a message to her social media followers in January.
"I'm so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there's another reason why I'm writing to you today and that's because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!" Cher continued her post. "We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I've worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!"
Congratulations to the family on the exciting baby news!
