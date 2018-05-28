Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Matthew Lewis is married!

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films revealed on Monday that he's tied the knot with Angela Jones. In a tweet to his social media followers, Matthew wrote, "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."

Matthew also shared a stunning photo of the couple from their special day with his fans.

The actor's rep revealed in Dec. 2016 that the couple was engaged to be married.

"They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away," the rep said in a statement at the time.

Read

Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Is Engaged

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste

TMZ first reported the engagement news at the time, stating that Matthew had proposed in November. The outlet also posted a photo of what appeared to be Angela's engagement announcement. The photo, which was reportedly taken from her private Instagram account, showed her with a new diamond ring on her ring finger while standing with Matthew in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

And now the couple is officially husband and wife!

Congratulations to the duo on the exciting wedding news!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew Lewis , Harry Potter , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Master the Tricky Task of Co-Parenting

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kanye West Apologizes for Controversial Slavery Comment

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Daughter Layne: See Her Sweetest Family Photos

Damon Herriman, Charles Manson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Charles Manson Actor Eerily Resembles Real-Life Serial Killer

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, 2018 Grammy Awards

Look Back at Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Top Secret Relationship

Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson Explains Why You Won't See His Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

Tyler Henry, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.