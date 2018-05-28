Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 28, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Matthew Lewis is married!

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films revealed on Monday that he's tied the knot with Angela Jones. In a tweet to his social media followers, Matthew wrote, "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."

Matthew also shared a stunning photo of the couple from their special day with his fans.

The actor's rep revealed in Dec. 2016 that the couple was engaged to be married.

"They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away," the rep said in a statement at the time.

Read

Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Is Engaged

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste

TMZ first reported the engagement news at the time, stating that Matthew had proposed in November. The outlet also posted a photo of what appeared to be Angela's engagement announcement. The photo, which was reportedly taken from her private Instagram account, showed her with a new diamond ring on her ring finger while standing with Matthew in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

And now the couple is officially husband and wife!

Congratulations to the duo on the exciting wedding news!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew Lewis , Harry Potter , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Spencer Pratt, Ben Affleck

Watch Spencer Pratt Get Totally Starstruck Over Ben Affleck

Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union Open Up About Their 17-Year Feud

Nicki Minaj, Emimem

Eminem Reacts to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl Delilah-Rae

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night After Welcoming Son Miles

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Give "Advice"

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

"Single" Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.